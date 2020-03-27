Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Sanmina worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.