Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBT opened at $7.74 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

