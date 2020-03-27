Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.