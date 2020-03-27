Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Korn Ferry worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,827.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.