Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.13 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after buying an additional 356,921 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 287,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 270,311 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after buying an additional 252,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Cfra lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

