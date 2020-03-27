Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.29 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 322,733 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

