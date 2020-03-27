Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $322.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.39. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

