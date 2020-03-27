Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in CF Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

CF Industries stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

