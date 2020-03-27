Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 152.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of MEDNAX worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,750 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in MEDNAX by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. Citigroup reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $831.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

