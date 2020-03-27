Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $2,457,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

