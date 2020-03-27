Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

