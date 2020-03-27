Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $159.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.42. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

