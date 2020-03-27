Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $12,693,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,662,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,221,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,052,000.

Shares of DFNSU stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37.

LGL Systems Acquisition Profile

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

