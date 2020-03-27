Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 11,600 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,480 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,832,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 934,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 142,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 133,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.