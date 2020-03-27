Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 34,400 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,585 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,009 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 547.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,564.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 912,882 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

