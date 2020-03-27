Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 35,400 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Herman Miller worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Herman Miller by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,738,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,035,000 after purchasing an additional 669,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 199,826 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Herman Miller by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 500,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MLHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

