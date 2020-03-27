Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 80,700 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 148.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

