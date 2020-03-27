Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 68,700 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

