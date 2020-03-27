Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 45,200 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Legg Mason worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after purchasing an additional 230,915 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LM shares. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

