Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,800 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.05. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.17.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

