Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.86 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $283.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.80 and a 200 day moving average of $309.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

