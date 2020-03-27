Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.60.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.