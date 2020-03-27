Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,464,000 after purchasing an additional 205,796 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortive by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,033,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,363,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,947,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

