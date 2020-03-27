Albion Development VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Friday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AADV remained flat at $GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.24. Albion Development VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 83.03 ($1.09).

In related news, insider Brendan W. Larkin acquired 58,962 shares of Albion Development VCT stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £50,117.70 ($65,926.99).

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

