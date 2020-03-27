Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159,828 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 3.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,321,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,145,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

