ALERUS FINL COR/SH Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALERUS FINL COR/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $16.00 on Friday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

