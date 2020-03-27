Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 19,748.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 812,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 808,704 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 671,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 304,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 276,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 224,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,068. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at $426,279.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

