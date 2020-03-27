Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,971,000 after acquiring an additional 295,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.