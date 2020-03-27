Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALXN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

