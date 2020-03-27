Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

