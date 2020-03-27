Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the February 27th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALCO. TheStreet raised Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Alico has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

