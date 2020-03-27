Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. State Street Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $191.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

