Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANCUF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight Capital started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $24.61 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

