Allegiant Travel (ALGT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):

3/23/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $167.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/17/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/7/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $219.00.

2/20/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $182.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

