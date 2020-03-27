Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $442,704.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 283,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.58. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $385,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

