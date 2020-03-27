Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce sales of $515.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.64 million and the highest is $531.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $451.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Buckingham Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.82.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,426,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

