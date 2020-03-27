ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,300 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 27th total of 721,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57. ALLETE has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.37.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4,691.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

