Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Alliance Data Systems worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney purchased 1,725 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

