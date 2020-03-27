Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP):

3/24/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

3/10/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

3/4/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

3/3/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

2/14/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

2/6/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

2/4/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARLP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $490.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

