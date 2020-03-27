Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 138,254 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 138,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.18% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $119,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. UBS Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

