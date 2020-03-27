Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 362,290 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.50% of Verint Systems worth $129,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after buying an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

