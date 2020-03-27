Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.83% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $111,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

BLMN stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $620.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

