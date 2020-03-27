Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 116,386 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,386 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.56% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $134,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $86.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

