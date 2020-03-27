Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,608 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.82% of NVR worth $115,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $2,941.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,498.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,674.34.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

