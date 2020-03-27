Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 330,861 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.73% of Guardant Health worth $126,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 759,442 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,071,000 after buying an additional 239,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,328 shares of company stock worth $4,030,768 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.