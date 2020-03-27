Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.66% of Dynatrace worth $117,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 24,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $610,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 507,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,288,040.

Shares of DT stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

