Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,199,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,771 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.82% of TTM Technologies worth $108,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,485 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 398,307 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 424,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 182,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,592,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

