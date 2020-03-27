Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.19% of Smartsheet worth $115,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 332,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,209,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,081 shares of company stock valued at $18,999,355. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.33 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

