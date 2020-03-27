Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $120,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.