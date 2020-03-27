Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of VMware worth $115,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.77.

VMW opened at $124.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.61. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.